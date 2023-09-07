VIDEO: Detroit Lions dial up GUTSY fake punt from own 17-yard line

The Detroit Lions have earned a reputation for fake punts under head coach Dan Campbell and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp. But during Thursday night’s opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, they outdid themselves.

After a second straight three-and-out, the Lions faced a fourth-and-3 from their own 17-yard line. A failed conversion would be a huge swing in the Chiefs’ favor early in the game, but scared money don’t make money. The Lions dialed a direct snap to personal protector and special teams captain Jalen Reeves-Maybin and the linebacker picked up just barely what he needed to.

The play proved to be the catalyst the Lions offense needed, as Detroit quickly moved the ball down into Chiefs territory. A few minutes later, quarterback Jared Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 9-yard touchdown and an early 7-0 lead for the Lions.

Balls of steel from Dan Campbell. You love to see it.

Here is what Campbell said after the game: