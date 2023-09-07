VIDEO: Detroit Lions dial up GUTSY fake punt from own 17-yard line

The Detroit Lions have earned a reputation for fake punts under head coach Dan Campbell and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp. But during Thursday night’s opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, they outdid themselves.
After a second straight three-and-out, the Lions faced a fourth-and-3 from their own 17-yard line. A failed conversion would be a huge swing in the Chiefs’ favor early in the game, but scared money don’t make money. The Lions dialed a direct snap to personal protector and special teams captain Jalen Reeves-Maybin and the linebacker picked up just barely what he needed to.
It's a fake!— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2023
: #Kickoff2023 on NBC
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/EBLJ3Rwf5g pic.twitter.com/ekHkVrlBLI
The play proved to be the catalyst the Lions offense needed, as Detroit quickly moved the ball down into Chiefs territory. A few minutes later, quarterback Jared Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 9-yard touchdown and an early 7-0 lead for the Lions.
Balls of steel from Dan Campbell. You love to see it.
Here is what Campbell said after the game:
DC on the fake punt call@CUREInsurance pic.twitter.com/aRRIIKFu54— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 8, 2023
Loading comments...