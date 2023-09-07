WATCH: Brian Branch shows ELITE reflexes, pick-sixing Patrick Mahomes

All offseason, Detroit Lions rookie nickel Brian Branch was making plays in training camp. So much so, that he quickly worked his way into the first-team defense, pushing veteran C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the safety position.

It didn’t take long for Branch to make his impact felt in the real game. Early in the third quarter, with the Lions down seven point, Branch dropped into his zone, and as Patrick Mahomes targeted Kadarious Toney for a checkdown on third down, the ball deflected off the receiver’s hands, and Branch—who would’ve made the tackle short of the first down—showed great reflexes to adjust to the ball in the air, catch it, and take it 50 yards for the game-tying score.

Take a look at the impressive play from the rookie:

The Lions defense hasn’t been perfect all night, but they’ve given the Chiefs some trouble and kept Detroit in the ballgame despite some offensive troubles.

UPDATE:

After the game, Branch shared this message.