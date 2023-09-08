 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Watch: Lions celebrate following season-opening win over Chiefs

The Lions are owning this win

By MattRichWarren
Repeating the words “It’s not the same,” to anyone who would listen, defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson had a message entering the Detroit Lions’ locker room after the opening night win.

“It’s not the same Detroit!!”

The video goes not-safe-for-work after that, with some f-bombs, but beating the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs earns you some swears. Here is the full video and masks associated with the message:

“This is not a fire drill, this is the real thing,” said Gardner in a (very edited version of the) video shared on Twitter.

Not to be outdone, Lions general manager Brad Holmes got in on the NSFW reactions following the game and crashed a Twitter video supposedly meant for pass rusher Aiden Hutchinson, who was trying to celebrate a “big dub, big win” with the Lions faithful at Arrowhead Stadium. We will definitely allow it (but if you have little ears around, turn down the volume).

As Hutch said, “See you next week.”

Here are some more celebrations:

