Watch: Lions celebrate following season-opening win over Chiefs

Repeating the words “It’s not the same,” to anyone who would listen, defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson had a message entering the Detroit Lions’ locker room after the opening night win.
“It’s not the same Detroit!!”
The video goes not-safe-for-work after that, with some f-bombs, but beating the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs earns you some swears. Here is the full video and masks associated with the message:
Video: New #Lions Safety C. J. Gardner-Johnson in the locker room repeating: "It ain't the same Detroit! "It ain't the same Detroit!!"— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 8, 2023
"It is not a mother----- fire drill!"
The Lions are enjoying beating the #Chiefs
(via @KettleFinance) pic.twitter.com/U7eFmJxEyk
“This is not a fire drill, this is the real thing,” said Gardner in a (very edited version of the) video shared on Twitter.
Not to be outdone, Lions general manager Brad Holmes got in on the NSFW reactions following the game and crashed a Twitter video supposedly meant for pass rusher Aiden Hutchinson, who was trying to celebrate a “big dub, big win” with the Lions faithful at Arrowhead Stadium. We will definitely allow it (but if you have little ears around, turn down the volume).
Much love from @aidanhutch97 to @Lions fans #Kickoff2023 pic.twitter.com/6hQg7epsvG— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2023
As Hutch said, “See you next week.”
Here are some more celebrations:
#OnePride pic.twitter.com/TJMjvMeH7a— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 8, 2023
#mood pic.twitter.com/cviXYp85Q5— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 8, 2023
#AllGrit pic.twitter.com/0wXweaNR4O— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 8, 2023
@CGJXXIII pic.twitter.com/Igl55TNJDX— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 8, 2023
Big dub‼️@JKERB25 pic.twitter.com/Wd6r91eInI— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 8, 2023
️ You already know the deal@MontgomerDavid pic.twitter.com/c06NnkhM3Q— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 8, 2023
from @amonra_stbrown for #OnePride in KC pic.twitter.com/FxI2uThnFC— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 8, 2023
Can't wait to see you all at @FordField next week! pic.twitter.com/BqWnXGvmos— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 8, 2023
Step 1, Game 1@CUREInsurance pic.twitter.com/63W2D5CjOb— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 8, 2023
