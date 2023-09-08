A lot of Detroit Lions players, coaches and fans had themselves a night on Thursday. A win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead was yet another milestone for this franchise in the step towards legitimacy. And while Lions fans packed Arrowhead and celebrated all night, and players went crazy in the locker room, no one enjoyed their Thursday night more than general manager Brad Holmes.

Holmes was feeling himself so much that night that he interrupted Aidan Hutchinson’s video for the official NFL Twitter account to drop an f-bomb.

But Holmes wasn’t done celebrating. In a video shared to local news station WXYZ, Holmes was spotted going absolutely crazy with Lions fans still hanging around the stadium after the game.

Lions GM Brad Holmes was PUMPED about the win against the Chiefs and celebrated with fans in the stands.



Joseph Sekula sent us this video pic.twitter.com/8gShqfVude — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) September 8, 2023

While there will undoubtedly be Fun Police mad that an NFL general manager is acting like that after a regular season win, Holmes has every right to stunt a little bit. He spent decades helping build the Los Angeles Rams roster up, only to see them win a Super Bowl the year after he left for Detroit.

And Thursday night was proof, again, that Holmes knows what he’s doing. The stars of the night for Detroit—Aidan Hutchinson, Brian Branch, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff—were all draft picks or trade acquisitions that he quite literally banged the table for. And after an offseason in which his 2023 NFL Draft choices were heavily criticized, he got significant contributions from all four of his first picks this year. Jahmyr Gibbs had 60 yards from scrimmage, Jack Campbell had a beautiful pass breakup and a couple tackles. Sam LaPorta hauled in all five of his targets for 39 yards. And Branch had the game-shifting pick six.

So have your moment, Brad Holmes. There are plenty more to come.