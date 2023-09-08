 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sign up for Pride of Detroit Direct! Jeremy Reisman sent out the premium newsletter to subscribers just hours after the Lions' opening win. Click here for more info and a 7-day free trial.

Filed under:

Mini-bye weekend open thread

Come hang out and chat about whatever you want in our weekend open thread.

By Jeremy Reisman
/ new
Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

There are 31 winless teams in the NFL at the time of publication. The Detroit Lions are the sole team with a win, and it feels pretty damn good.

It’s going to feel even better this weekend, when I can spend approximately 10.5 hours on Sunday with Red Zone on and just watch all the football I want without having to work, stress, or anything else. No matter what happens, the Lions will remain in first place.

We’ll have separate open threads for football Sunday, but for now, treat this as an entire weekend thread. You can talk about football, you can talk about the end of summer. You can talk about Deion Sanders or Mike Tirico (please don’t) or the best place to eat in downtown Detroit.

Regardless, let’s just have a chill weekend. We’re all in a good mood, and things are looking up in this place.

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Pride of Detroit Direct

Jeremy Reisman will drop into your inbox twice a week to provide exclusive, in-depth reporting and insights from Ford Field. Subscribe to go deeper into Lions fandom, and join us on our path to win the Super Bowl.