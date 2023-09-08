Mini-bye weekend open thread

There are 31 winless teams in the NFL at the time of publication. The Detroit Lions are the sole team with a win, and it feels pretty damn good.

It’s going to feel even better this weekend, when I can spend approximately 10.5 hours on Sunday with Red Zone on and just watch all the football I want without having to work, stress, or anything else. No matter what happens, the Lions will remain in first place.

We’ll have separate open threads for football Sunday, but for now, treat this as an entire weekend thread. You can talk about football, you can talk about the end of summer. You can talk about Deion Sanders or Mike Tirico (please don’t) or the best place to eat in downtown Detroit.

Regardless, let’s just have a chill weekend. We’re all in a good mood, and things are looking up in this place.