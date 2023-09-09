Lions-Chiefs postgame show: Initial reactions, celebration

If you were like us on Thursday night, you didn’t want to go straight to bed after the Detroit Lions’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Lions had made a national statement, proving that their offseason hype was grounded in reality. We needed to scream it from the mountaintop and celebrate a little.

So after the game finished, we jumped over to our Twitch page to celebrate, analyze, and just hang out with our Lions fan brethren in what was one of the more fun nights in recent memory.

Admittedly, the first few minutes of the show were a bit of a mess, as we were both dealing with technical difficulties and abnormally high adrenaline levels. But once things settle in there, we provide some solid analysis, opinions, and just overall positive vibes.

You can watch the entire show—which runs just short of an hour—below.

Here’s a general breakdown of our conversations (though conversations are very fluid):

0:00 - 2:50 — Yelling and technical difficulties

2:50 - 5:40 — How the Lions persevered and never let the game get away from them.

7:00 — 8:30 — The defense is ... good?

9:00 — 10:30 — The Lions are making franchise history

10:30 — 13:00 — Late-game heroics

13:00 — 18:00 — Rookie showcase

18:00 — 21:00 — Run game and offensive line domination

21:00 — 23:00 — Coaching decisions and HOW ARE FAKE PUNTS STILL WORKING

23:00 — 26:00 — Problems on offense and WR

27:30 — 29:00 — Will the Lions gain national respect for this win? Or will this be about the Chiefs losing?

34:00 — 36:00 — Do the Lions still have an issue with mobile QBs?

36:00 — 39:00 Aidan Hutchinson appreciation segment

40-and-beyond: Shenanigans, shots, cowboy hats, zone coverage, C.J. Gardner-Johnson going crazy

But if you just want the best-of content, Chris Perfett whittled down the show to an 18-minute show.