 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Survey: What’s the most likely outcome of Lions vs. Bucs in Divisional round of playoffs?

Checking in with Detroit Lions fans for our latest SB Nation Reacts survey.

By Erik Schlitt
/ new
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Detroit Lions fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey, we are asking fans two questions:

  1. Are you confident the Lions are headed in the right direction? (weekly poll)
  2. What’s the most likely outcome of Lions vs. Bucs in Divisional round of playoffs?

With regards to the first survey question, this is something that we will ask weekly and track the results throughout the season. Here are the results we have seen so far:

There was a minor dip in confidence last week, but after the Lions secured a 24-23 Wild Card playoff win over the Rams—their first playoff win in 32 years—it wouldn’t be surprising to see that number jump back up.

With regards to the second survey question, What’s the most likely outcome of Lions vs. Bucs? we have broken down your options into four standard categories:

  • Lions win big
  • Lions win a close game
  • Bucs win big
  • Bucs win a close game

As always, vote in the surveys below, share your opinions in the comments section, and the results of the polls will be announced later in the week. While you wait, make sure to check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

Submit your game predictions!

PODD subscribers, don't forget to submit your game predictions for a chance to win a t-shirt and be featured in next week's recap. Not yet a subscriber? Sign up today for 30% off with code NFCNORTH30 and a free trial.