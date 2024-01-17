Survey: What’s the most likely outcome of Lions vs. Bucs in Divisional round of playoffs?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Detroit Lions fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey, we are asking fans two questions:

Are you confident the Lions are headed in the right direction? (weekly poll) What’s the most likely outcome of Lions vs. Bucs in Divisional round of playoffs?

With regards to the first survey question, this is something that we will ask weekly and track the results throughout the season. Here are the results we have seen so far:

There was a minor dip in confidence last week, but after the Lions secured a 24-23 Wild Card playoff win over the Rams—their first playoff win in 32 years—it wouldn’t be surprising to see that number jump back up.

With regards to the second survey question, What’s the most likely outcome of Lions vs. Bucs? we have broken down your options into four standard categories:

Lions win big

Lions win a close game

Bucs win big

Bucs win a close game

