Detroit Lions injury report: Team near full health for divisional round

The Divisional round of the 2023-24 NFL playoffs is upon us and the Detroit Lions have begun practicing as they prepare to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

After 21 games played—including the preseason, regular season, and postseason—the Lions have made an effort to manage players' workloads. And on Wednesday Detroit only held a walkthrough practice in an attempt to keep players fresh. As a result, all of the participation levels in this report are estimates—best guesses if there was a full practice—from Lions coaches. With that in mind, let’s take a look at where things sit at the beginning of the practice week.

NOTE: Any changes from last week’s injury report will be bolded.

No practice

WR Kalif Raymond (knee) — injured in Week 18, missed the Wild Card

C Frank Ragnow (toe/back/knee/rest)

After being injured in Week 18, Raymond was unable to play in the Lions’ Wild Card playoff game. The Lions seem optimistic about his chances of potentially returning this week, but point out that they won't likely know until the weekend.

“He’s better,” coach Dan Campbell said on Wednesday. “Honestly, it’s going to be one of those (things) that comes down to Friday or Saturday before we know for sure. He’s improved a ton.”

Ragnow is taking his typically scheduled rest day early in the week.

Limited practice

Alex Anzalone (shoulder and ribs) — NEW INJURY

Anzalone was injured in the fourth quarter of the Lions’ win over the Rams, but he was able to return to play after getting his shoulder checked out by the medical staff. It’s not unusual for players injured in games to get some rest early the following week.

“I think he’ll be alright,” Campbell said Monday. “It doesn’t feel great, but he’s going to be – I know he left here after getting some treatment on it better than he walked in and that’s what you’re looking for.”

Full practice

TE Sam LaPorta (knee)

TE Brock Wright (hip)

EDGE James Houston (ankle, IR) — evaluation days remaining: 1

DB Brian Branch (knee) — NEW INJURY

S Kerby Joseph (knee) — NEW INJURY

LaPorta miraculously played through his injury last week—even catching a touchdown—and an estimated full practice means he’s likely on track to play again this weekend.

“He was not 100%, but he helped us win that game,” Campbell said. “He did exactly what we needed him to do for that game and he’s coming along. He’s gotten better. He feels better than he did this time last week. That’s encouraging.”

Wright returned from injury after missing the previous three games and is likely dealing with some lingering holdover issues. Like LaPorta, an estimated full practice is a good sign.

Houston is nearing the end of his evaluation clock, but according to Detroit News Nolan Bianchi, the Lions edge rusher is planning on returning to the roster this week.

“Yeah, that’s my plan, at least,” Houston told Bianchi when asked about playing this weekend. “My window ends this week, so, yeah.”

Branch was dealing with a wrist injury, and while that has healed up, he is now working through a knee injury. The rookie is still estimated to be practicing in full, so he looks like he is in a good position to start the week.

Joseph is also dealing with a new knee injury, but like with Branch, an estimated full practice is a good sign.

No longer on the injury report

QB Teddy Bridgewater (personal)

WR Jameson Williams (ankle)

LT Taylor Decker (rest)

RG Graham Glasgow (rest)

DT John Cominsky (illness)

CB Cameron Sutton (toe/heel)

Bucs injury report

No practice

RB Chase Edmonds (toe)

WR Chris Godwin (knee)

EDGE Shaquil Barrett (ankle)

EDGE YaYa Diaby (shoulder)

Full practice