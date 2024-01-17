Ford Field sets new decibel record in Lions playoff win over Rams

In the Detroit Lions Wild Card playoff victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Ford Field was rocking like it never has before. According to a report from MLive’s Kyle Meinke, the raucous Detroit crowd brought the volume up in the building to 133.6 decibels, establishing a new stadium record.

“That’s equivalent to the sound of a jet engine, according to the Center for Disease Control,” Meinke wrote.

The Pride of Detroit Direct newsletter comes directly to your inbox three times per week! Subscribe to Pride of Detroit Direct today for a 7-day free trial and read it now. Not yet a subscriber? To celebrate the first division crown in 30 years (and the first playoff win since 1991), use the promo code NFCNORTH30 to save 30% on your first year of Pride of Detroit Direct. Jeremy Reisman, head of the best Lions community on the planet, will deliver deep analysis and insights he’s picking up directly from Ford Field. For $50 just $35, three times per week throughout the playoffs and on a regular basis during the offseason, Pride of Detroit Direct will hit your inbox, so don’t miss out — sign up today!

The Lions decibel record entering this season was 126.1, set in 2022 in Week 2 of the 2022 season against the Washington Commanders. The Lions broke that record in Week 2 of the 2023 season when they topped 127.5 in a game against the Seahawks. Lions fans nearly broke that record in Week 5, when the noise level hit 126.5 in a game against the Carolina Panthers.

But 133.6 blows them all away.

In fact, Meinke notes that during the final kneel-down to secure the team's first playoff win in 32 years, the decibel level reached 129.6, which also would have broken the record.

“It was probably the best I’ve ever been a part of,” coach Dan Campbell said at his Monday press conference. “So much of it was the fact that the thing started an hour before the game and it was just four hours of nonstop barrage of the fans just going off. And the chats for (Jared) Goff and it was just—what a special, special environment. I mean for anybody that was there, you’ll never forget that. You will never, for the rest of your life, that will be something you’re talking about. That was special.”