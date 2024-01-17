Despite only being one win away from a berth in the NFC Championship game, the Detroit Lions are just getting started. At least that’s what data like Bill Barnwell’s Snap-Weighted Age for the 2023 season tells us.

Out of 32 teams, the Lions checked in as the fifth youngest in the league for the 2023 season—which is really impressive considering what they are on the verge of possibly accomplishing.

Had a bunch of people ask for this, so easiest to post: Here's Snap-Weighted Age for the full 2023 season.



Five oldest teams: Saints, Eagles, 49ers, Texans, Bills

Five youngest teams: Packers, Giants, Bears, Cardinals, Lions pic.twitter.com/FetZASmBeI — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 16, 2024

I get it. It’s tough to really stop and consider the long-term future of this franchise when the present is so exciting. But when you have a moment, pause and look around this team. Lions general manager Brad Holmes and his staff have done a fantastic job of rebuilding this roster from the ground up.

Think about it. He landed two first team All-Pro players in his first draft class with right tackle Penei Sewell and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Getting one in a class is considered to be a huge win, but two?!

Okay, now that you have day-dreamed about the future for a second, time to shift your attention back to the Lions’ Divisional round matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week. Buckle up, and if you’re headed to Ford Field on Sunday—make sure your voice has had time to recover.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Among the many heartwarming stories from the weekend was this tweet from Jeff Benjamin (@BenjiWriter on Twitter), where his father in hospice got his hair dyed Honolulu blue to show his support for the Lions’ playoff run.

My Dad in hospice got his hair dyed for the @Lions playoff run. A lifelong Lions fan hoping for the best. pic.twitter.com/d0h5Yxskl8 — Jeff Benjamin (@BenjiWriter) January 16, 2024

I think it’s safe to say that Amon-Ra St. Brown is a fan of the hair.

I don’t know about you, but seeing Lions’ legend and Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson react like this after the win over the Rams was really special to me.

