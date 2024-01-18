The Detroit Lions will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs at Ford Field at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, and both teams were back on the practice field on Thursday.

For the Lions, they continue to trend in the right direction. Not only did they activate edge rusher James Houston to the 53-man roster, but wide receiver Kalif Raymond was the only player not practicing.

NOTE: Any changes from yesterday’s injury report will be bolded.

No practice

WR Kalif Raymond (knee)

While coach Dan Campbell stated on Wednesday that Raymond was making “a ton” of progress, the speedy wide receiver was still unable to get onto the practice field on Thursday. If he’s unable to go again on Friday, he’ll surely be ruled out for the second game in a row. Although, if he is able to practice on Friday, that would open the door for a potential return.

Limited practice

TE Sam LaPorta (knee) — Downgraded from estimated full practice Wednesday

While it could be minorly concerning that LaPorta was downgraded from an estimated full practice on Wednesday, this could simply be a management of his workload throughout the week to ensure he’s at his best on Sunday. Friday’s practice should give us a better indication as to where he’s at.

Full practice

TE Brock Wright (hip)

C Frank Ragnow (toe/back/knee/rest) — returned to practice after a vet rest day

EDGE James Houston (ankle) — activated from injured reserve, signed to 53-man roster

LB Alex Anzalone (shoulder/ribs) — Upgraded from estimated limited Wednesday

DB Brian Branch (knee)

S Kerby Joseph (knee)

Wright played through an injury last week and appears to be on track to play again this weekend.

Ragnow took a veteran rest day during Wednesday’s walkthrough and was back on the practice field on Thursday. The Lions' secret weapon should be ready to go come Sunday.

Houston was activated from injured reserve but he’s not out of the woods just yet. He’ll still need to prove to coaches that he’s ready to play based on his performances at practice.

Anzalone was injured against the Rams, exited for a few plays, and returned to close out the game. A scaled-back workload is in order but he’s in a good spot to be available to play on Sunday.

Branch and Joseph suffered new injuries against the Rams, but were estimated to have practiced in full on Wednesday and did practice in full on Thursday. They’re in a good spot.

Bucs injury report

No practice

RB Chase Edmonds (toe)

EDGE Shaquil Barrett (ankle)

Limited practice

WR Chris Godwin (knee) — upgraded from DNP to limited

EDGE YaYa Diaby (shoulder) — upgraded from DNP to limited

Full practice