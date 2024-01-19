The Detroit Lions have declared their injury designations ahead of their matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2023-24 NFL playoffs. The Lions continue to be a very healthy team late in the season, but there are a few injuries that could force Detroit to adjust.

Let’s jump in.

Ruled OUT

WR Kalif Raymond (knee)

Raymond was injured in Week 18 and has not been able to find the field since. While he is making solid progress, he will miss his second consecutive playoff game. Look for the Lions to distribute his offensive snaps amongst their top three receivers and Donovan People-Jones, who will also take on Raymond’s punt returner duties.

Questionable

TE Sam LaPorta (knee)

EDGE James Houston (ankle) — activated from injured reserve

LaPorta was able to power his way through injury last game, and while he was a bit limited in practice this week, he is expected to be ready to go on Sunday.

Houston was removed from injured reserve and placed on the active roster on Thursday but that doesn’t guarantee he will be available for this Sunday’s game.

“We still gotta gauge if we feel like he will be ready,” coach Dan Campbell said. “I know this, he’s better. He’s a lot better this week than he was last week. That’s the progression of it, right? Every week, he should start to get his legs back under him, feel good about it. We’ve got to decide if we really believe that if he goes, are we going to get the production relative to who we’re sitting?”

Last week the Lions only kept four of their six edge rushers active on game day, so we will likely have to wait until Sunday before we know if Houston will play.

Not listed with an injury designation

TE Brock Wright (hip)

C Frank Ragnow (toe/back/knee/rest)

LB Alex Anzalone (shoulder/ribs)

DB Brian Branch (knee)

S Kerby Joseph (knee)

Wright continues to trend in the right direction and not having an injury designation is a very positive step. His veteran presence will be needed.

Ragnow’s weekly routine continues, and once again it pays off as he will be ready to go for the Divisional round of the playoffs.

Anzalone, Branch, and Joseph suffered injuries against the Rams, but it appears those limitations won’t keep any of them from playing this weekend.

Bucs injury designations

Questionable

QB John Wolford (illness)

RB Chase Edmonds (toe)

EDGE Shaquil Barrett (ankle)

Not listed with an injury designation