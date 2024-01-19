Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn will interview for 2 head coach jobs

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will interview with two teams searching for their new head coach: the Tennessee Titans and the Atlanta Falcons. Rapoport does not provide any details on when those interviews will occur.

These are the first known interviews for the Lions defensive coordinator, although it has also been reported that Glenn has received an interview request for the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers jobs.

Glenn, a former Pro Bowl cornerback himself, has been in the coaching ranks since 2014, working mostly with defensive backs before the Lions made him a first-time coordinator in 2021. Though Detroit’s defense has struggled with one of the youngest rosters in football, they have shown year-to-year improvement.

Additionally, Glenn is constantly receiving praise from his players for his leadership qualities. In fact, earlier in January, the NFLPA released a player survey that revealed Glenn received the highest approval rate among all NFL coordinators.

Glenn has seen consistent interest in coaching vacancies for the past couple years. In 2023, he interviewed for the Cardinals and Colts jobs. The year before, he interviewed for the Broncos job.

Detroit is also at risk of losing offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Per several reports, Johnson will be interviewing for four jobs over the next 48 hours. He will interview with the Commanders, Panthers, Chargers, and Seahawks, and has interest beyond those four teams, as well.

