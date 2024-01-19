It may have been a brutally cold week here in metro Detroit, and as I look out my window now, there is quite a bit of snow falling. Still, that isn’t stopping the city from buzzing.

And as the Detroit Lions dispatched the Los Angeles Rams last week in the Wild Card Round, the city has another opportunity to turn things up a notch with the Lions hosting a second home playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As soon as I got downtown last week, you could feel the energy. Bars were packed and parking lots began filling up with tailgaters as early as 10 a.m. Those of you who braved the sub-zero temperatures, I salute you, and to those of you who opted to stay on the couch in the comfort of their own homes—I don’t blame you.

However, I am curious if fans will change up their plans now that the Lions are hosting a second playoff game. Will you make the trek downtown, or maybe a neighborhood bar? I know several friends are throwing parties to watch together.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Where will you be watching the Lions’ Divisional Round matchup against Tampa Bay?

My Answer: Luckily, I have been a season ticket holder for some time, so I will be inside Ford Field. However, with as crowded as places have been right around the stadium as of late, my friends and I are thinking about switching things up and hitting Eastern Market Brewing Company prior to walking inside.

How about you? What are your plans for the game against Tampa Bay? Let us know in the comments by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.