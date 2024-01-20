On Wednesday, we polled Detroit Lions fans, asking them two questions for our latest SB Nation Reacts survey:

Are you confident the Lions are headed in the right direction? (weekly poll) What’s the most likely outcome of Lions vs. Bucs in the Divisional round?

Here are the season-long results from the recurring weekly question:

After securing their first playoff victory in 32 seasons, confidence in the direction hit its peak once again. This marks the sixth time in 19 weeks that the confidence in the direction of the Lions hit the 99% mark, ranking them amongst the most confident fan bases in the NFL.

With regards to the second question—What’s the most likely outcome of Lions vs. Bucs?—the votes are in and 94% of Lions fans believe Detroit will beat Tampa Bay, with the majority (58%) thinking it’ll be a close game.

Here are a few of the explanations from voters (lightly edited for clarity and ease of reading) in the comment section of the original article:

Bobbylayneblame : “It’s close but it shouldn’t be, Lions simply have better talent. And by close I mean 6 points or so.”

: “It’s close but it shouldn’t be, Lions simply have better talent. And by close I mean 6 points or so.” KickaTD : “Lions will handle the Bucs in a tough game; Lions 33 Bucs 31 and then it’s on to the NFC championship.”

: “Lions will handle the Bucs in a tough game; Lions 33 Bucs 31 and then it’s on to the NFC championship.” aristos : “I think the Bucs will play tough and keep it close, but we should beat them. The Lions have the better roster. They should win 9 times out of 10.”

: “I think the Bucs will play tough and keep it close, but we should beat them. The Lions have the better roster. They should win 9 times out of 10.” AYC1982: “The sensible pick might be on a tight 16-13 game...so watch it turn into a 45-42 thriller with Jamo winning it on a deep bomb late.”

