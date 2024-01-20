The 2023-24 NFL playoffs have progressed to the divisional round and with just eight teams remaining in the playoffs, the NFL has spread the four games over two days, with the festivities getting underway on Saturday afternoon.

In this piece, we’ll take a look at the important information you’ll need for each game, including how to watch, betting information courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Pride of Detroit staff picks. In the widgets below the game information, you’ll be able to see who POD’s staff is picking on the moneyline, as well as against the spread, and the over/under, by using the toggle button.

Houston Texans (4) at Baltimore Ravens (1)

Date: Saturday, January 20, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

TV: ESPN/ABC

Announcers: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, with Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge

Online Stream/Replay: ESPN+, ESPN APP, NFL+ Premium

Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for this game:

Green Bay Packers (7) at San Francisco 49ers (1)

Date: Saturday, January 20, 2024

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi

Online Stream/Replay: Fox Sports App, NFL+ Premium

Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for this game:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4) at Detroit Lions (3)

Date: Sunday, January 21, 2024

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth, with Kaylee Hartung and Melissa Stark

Online Stream/Replay: Peacock, NFL+ Premium

Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for this game:

Kansas City Chiefs (3) at Buffalo Bills (2)

Date: Sunday, January 21, 2024

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium in Erie County, New York

TV: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, with Tracy Wolfson and Jay Feely

Online Stream/Replay: Paramount+, NFL+ Premium

Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for this game:

Enjoy the games and come chat with us in the comments!