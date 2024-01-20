The 2023-24 NFL playoffs have progressed to the divisional round and with just eight teams remaining in the playoffs, the NFL has spread the four games over two days, with the festivities getting underway on Saturday afternoon.
In this piece, we’ll take a look at the important information you’ll need for each game, including how to watch, betting information courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Pride of Detroit staff picks. In the widgets below the game information, you’ll be able to see who POD’s staff is picking on the moneyline, as well as against the spread, and the over/under, by using the toggle button.
Houston Texans (4) at Baltimore Ravens (1)
Date: Saturday, January 20, 2024
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
TV: ESPN/ABC
Announcers: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, with Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge
Online Stream/Replay: ESPN+, ESPN APP, NFL+ Premium
Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for this game:
Green Bay Packers (7) at San Francisco 49ers (1)
Date: Saturday, January 20, 2024
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California
TV: FOX
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi
Online Stream/Replay: Fox Sports App, NFL+ Premium
Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for this game:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4) at Detroit Lions (3)
Date: Sunday, January 21, 2024
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Location: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
TV: NBC
Announcers: Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth, with Kaylee Hartung and Melissa Stark
Online Stream/Replay: Peacock, NFL+ Premium
Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for this game:
Kansas City Chiefs (3) at Buffalo Bills (2)
Date: Sunday, January 21, 2024
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: Highmark Stadium in Erie County, New York
TV: CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, with Tracy Wolfson and Jay Feely
Online Stream/Replay: Paramount+, NFL+ Premium
Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for this game:
