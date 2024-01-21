The Detroit Lions will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round of the 2023-24 NFL playoffs at Ford Field on Sunday. This is the first time in the Super Bowl era that Detroit has hosted back-to-back playoff games, and like last week, expectations are high as the Lions are the favorites, according to the folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Lions crowd was electric in the Lions' first home playoff game in 32 years—setting a new decibel record at Ford Field, as well as landing fourth all-time by NFL standards—and expectations are that the home crowd will be at it once again this Sunday.
“It was probably the best I’ve ever been a part of,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “I mean, so much of it was the fact that the thing started an hour before the game and it was just four hours of nonstop barrage of the fans just going off and the chats for (Jared) Goff and what a special, special environment. I mean for anybody that was there, you’ll never forget that. For the rest of your life, that will be something you’re talking about. That was special.”
Injury news and roster updates
- Lions injury designations: Kalif Raymond ruled OUT, two others questionable
- James Houston activated from IR, Julian Okwara released
- FB Jason Cabinda and DL Tyson Alualu elevated to game day roster
Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Date: Sunday, January 21, 2024
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Location: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
TV: NBC
Online streaming: Peacock, NFL+
TV announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Betting line: Lions -6, odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Referee: Bill Vinovich
