The Detroit Lions are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2023-24 NFL playoffs and while there hasn’t been a ton of roster movement since last week, there are a few updates to the depth chart that are worth taking note of.
To help out your viewing experience, we have created the most comprehensive and up-to-date look at the Lions' current depth chart with easy viewing access and links to important articles. We have listed each player’s number next to their name, bolded the projected starters, italicized injured players, and added an asterisk* after the rookies’ names.
Additionally, with the announcement of this year's Pro Bowl teams and All-Pro teams, we have added a (PB) after the name of each Pro Bowler, as well as (PB-A#) after this year's Pro Bowl alternates, with the number following PB-A to indicate which level of alternate they are. All-Pros will be recognized by AP1 (first-team All-Pro) or AP2 (second-team All-Pro).
Quarterback (3)
- Jared Goff (16) (PB-A2)
- Teddy Bridgewater (10)
- Hendon Hooker* (12)
Running back/Fullback (4)
- Jahmyr Gibbs* (26) (PB-A1)
- David Montgomery (5) (PB-A4)
- Craig Reynolds (13)
- FB Jason Cabinda (45) — elevated from the practice squad for this game
Wide receiver (5 + 1 injured)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) (AP1, PB-A1)
- Jameson Williams (9)
- Josh Reynolds (8)
- Donovan Peoples-Jones (19)
- Antoine Green* (80)
- Kalif Raymond (11) (PB-A4, Returner) — knee, Ruled OUT
Tight end (3 + 1)
- Sam LaPorta* (87) (AP2, PB) — knee, questionable
- Brock Wright (89) — hip, not listed with an injury designation
- Anthony Firkser (86)
- James Mitchell (82) — hand, on injured reserve
Offensive line (8 + 2)
Projected starters
- LT — Taylor Decker (68)
- LG — Jonah Jackson (73) (PB-A3)
- C — Frank Ragnow (77) (AP2, PB) — toe/back/knee, not listed with an injury designation
- RG — Graham Glasgow (60)
- RT — Penei Sewell (58) (AP1, PB)
OL Reserves
- T/G — Dan Skipper (70)
- G — Kayode Awosika (74)
- G/T — Colby Sorsdal* (75)
- G — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) — back, IR, eligible to return at any time
- OT — Matt Nelson (67) — ankle, IR, eligible to return at any time
Interior defensive line (5)
- DT — Alim McNeill (54)
- DT — Benito Jones (94)
- DL — Tyson Alualu (92) — elevated from the practice squad for this game
- DL — Levi Onwuzurike (91)
- DT — Brodric Martin* (98)
EDGE Rushers (6)
- EDGE — Aidan Hutchinson (97) (PB)
- DE/IDL — Josh Paschal (93)
- DE/IDL — John Cominsky (79)
- EDGE — Romeo Okwara (95)
- SAM — James Houston (41) — ankle, activated from injured reserve, questionable
- DE/SAM — Charles Harris (53)
Off-the-ball linebacker (6)
- WILL — Alex Anzalone (34) (PB-A5) — shoulder/ribs, not listed with an injury designation
- MIKE/WILL — Derrick Barnes (55)
- MIKE — Jack Campbell* (46)
- WILL — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) (AP2, PB, Special Teams)
- WILL/FB — Malcolm Rodriguez (44)
- MIKE/SAM — Anthony Pittman (57)
Cornerback (4 + 1)
- Cameron Sutton (1)
- Kindle Vildor (29)
- Khalil Dorsey (30)
- Steven Gilmore* (24)
- Jerry Jacobs (23) — thigh/knee, on Injured Reserve
Star/Nickelback (3)
- NB/S Brian Branch* (32) — knee, not listed with an injury designation
- CB/NB Will Harris (25)
- NB Chase Lucas (27)
Safety (4)
- Kerby Joseph (31) — knee, not listed with an injury designation
- Ifeatu Melifonwu (6)
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2)
- Tracy Walker (21)
Kicking team (3)
- P — Jack Fox (3)
- K — Michael Badgley (17)
- LS — Jake McQuaide (43)
Kick/Punt returners
- Punt return — Donovan Peoples-Jones (19); emergency — Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)
- Kick return — Craig Reynolds (13) or Khalil Dorsey (30)
Kick coverage specialists
- Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)
- Holder — Jack Fox (3)
- Gunner — Khalil Dorsey (30) and Chase Lucas (27)
- Personal protector (PP) — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) (AP2, PB)
At-a-glance projected depth chart
If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:
