 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Detroit Lions updated depth chart: Divisional playoff round vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

An updated 2023-24 Detroit Lions depth chart based on our observations from recent games and practices. 

By Erik Schlitt
/ new
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2023-24 NFL playoffs and while there hasn’t been a ton of roster movement since last week, there are a few updates to the depth chart that are worth taking note of.

To help out your viewing experience, we have created the most comprehensive and up-to-date look at the Lions' current depth chart with easy viewing access and links to important articles. We have listed each player’s number next to their name, bolded the projected starters, italicized injured players, and added an asterisk* after the rookies’ names.

Additionally, with the announcement of this year's Pro Bowl teams and All-Pro teams, we have added a (PB) after the name of each Pro Bowler, as well as (PB-A#) after this year's Pro Bowl alternates, with the number following PB-A to indicate which level of alternate they are. All-Pros will be recognized by AP1 (first-team All-Pro) or AP2 (second-team All-Pro).

Quarterback (3)

  • Jared Goff (16) (PB-A2)
  • Teddy Bridgewater (10)
  • Hendon Hooker* (12)

Running back/Fullback (4)

Wide receiver (5 + 1 injured)

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) (AP1, PB-A1)
  • Jameson Williams (9)
  • Josh Reynolds (8)
  • Donovan Peoples-Jones (19)
  • Antoine Green* (80)
  • Kalif Raymond (11) (PB-A4, Returner) — knee, Ruled OUT

Tight end (3 + 1)

Offensive line (8 + 2)

Projected starters

  • LT — Taylor Decker (68)
  • LG — Jonah Jackson (73) (PB-A3)
  • C — Frank Ragnow (77) (AP2, PB) — toe/back/knee, not listed with an injury designation
  • RG — Graham Glasgow (60)
  • RT — Penei Sewell (58) (AP1, PB)

OL Reserves

Interior defensive line (5)

EDGE Rushers (6)

  • EDGE — Aidan Hutchinson (97) (PB)
  • DE/IDL — Josh Paschal (93)
  • DE/IDL — John Cominsky (79)
  • EDGE — Romeo Okwara (95)
  • SAM — James Houston (41) — ankle, activated from injured reserve, questionable
  • DE/SAM — Charles Harris (53)

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

  • WILL — Alex Anzalone (34) (PB-A5) — shoulder/ribs, not listed with an injury designation
  • MIKE/WILL — Derrick Barnes (55)
  • MIKE — Jack Campbell* (46)
  • WILL — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) (AP2, PB, Special Teams)
  • WILL/FB — Malcolm Rodriguez (44)
  • MIKE/SAM — Anthony Pittman (57)

Cornerback (4 + 1)

Star/Nickelback (3)

Safety (4)

Kicking team (3)

  • P — Jack Fox (3)
  • K — Michael Badgley (17)
  • LS — Jake McQuaide (43)

Kick/Punt returners

  • Punt return — Donovan Peoples-Jones (19); emergency — Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)
  • Kick return — Craig Reynolds (13) or Khalil Dorsey (30)

Kick coverage specialists

  • Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)
  • Holder — Jack Fox (3)
  • Gunner — Khalil Dorsey (30) and Chase Lucas (27)
  • Personal protector (PP) — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) (AP2, PB)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

Submit your game predictions!

PODD subscribers, don't forget to submit your game predictions for a chance to win a t-shirt and be featured in next week's recap. Not yet a subscriber? Sign up today for 30% off with code NFCNORTH30 and a free trial.