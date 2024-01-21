The Detroit Lions will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2023-24 playoffs, in what should be an exciting matchup at Ford Field. Adding to the excitement, the folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook have provided us with some interesting player prop bets to consider for the game.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, OVER 91.5 receiving yards (-130)

It’s going to be very hard for me to stay away from anything Amon-Ra St. Brown related, and while this is the highest yardage total betting line of the season for the All-Pro, I still like the over.

In the last five weeks, St. Brown’s production has been outstanding:

Wild Card vs Rams: 7 catches on 9 targets for 110 yards

Week 18 vs Vikings: 7 catches on 10 targets for 144 yards and a touchdown

Week 17 at Dallas: 6 catches on 8 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown

Week 16 at Vikings: 12 catches on 14 targets for 106 yards and a touchdown

Week 15 vs. Broncos: 7 catches on 9 targets for 112 yards and a touchdown

And the last time the Lions played the Buccaneers...

Week 6 at Bucs: 12 catches on 15 targets for 144 and a touchdown

Big-time players step up in big-time games and St. Brown has shown over and over again that he’s a big-time player.

In case you’re curious: St. Brown’s “OVER 7.5 receptions” is currently at -130, while his “anytime touchdown” is at -105.

Jameson Williams, OVER 35.5 receiving yards (-115)

The Lions used Jameson Williams’ speed to stretch the Rams’ zone in the Wild Card—resulting in just two receptions for 19 yards—and while that will surely be in the plans against the Bucs, they’ve shown they’re willing to take shots in his direction.

In Week 6—Williams’ second game returning from suspension—Jared Goff connected with Williams on a 45-yard touchdown reception.

But it’s more than just deep shots, as Williams has been incorporated more in the weekly game plan for Detroit. In Williams’ three games prior to the playoffs, he hauled in two receptions for 69 yards against the Cowboys, five receptions for 43 yards against the Vikings, and four receptions for 47 yards against the Broncos.

Don’t be surprised if they test the Bucs secondary again this week.

Sam LaPorta, OVER 42.5 receiving yards (-115)

In Week 6, the Bucs held LaPorta to just four receptions for 36 yards, but he was targeted 11 times in that game, his second-highest target total on the season. While the Bucs got the best of the All-Pro rookie in that game, they have been shedding yards to tight ends all season.

As I noted in my “Keys to Victory” article this week:

“On the season, the Bucs’ have given up 102 receptions, 1077 receiving yards (averaging 63.4 yards), and seven touchdowns to tight ends, all bottom five outputs in the league. If the Lions can get LaPorta in advantageous matchups—i.e. away from (LaVonte) David—as they did against the Rams, he could have a big day.”

I liked LaPorta’s bet line when it opened at 35.5 receiving yards, and while the number has gone up, I still think this current number is in his range.