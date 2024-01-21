Detroit Lions inactives: James Houston OUT vs. Buccaneers

The Detroit Lions have declared their inactives ahead of the Divisional round playoffs matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Lions only made a few roster moves this week, most notably, activating James Houston from injured reserve and releasing Julian Okwara. In addition, the Lions elevated fullback Jason Cabinda and defensive lineman Tyson Alualu from the practice squad, bringing Detroit’s game-day roster total up to 55 players.

Despite Houston being activated this week, the Lions still do not feel like he is ready to be a consistent contributor and he will be a scratch in this game. Until he proves on the practice field that he is ready to go, he will likely continue to miss games.

Because the Lions have eight offensive linemen active for Sunday’s game, they are eligible to expand their game-day roster from 47 to 48 players. Therefore, with 55 players on the game-day roster and 48 eligible to play, the Lions need to declare seven players inactive for today’s matchup.

Lions inactives:

QB Hendon Hooker — designated as the team’s emergency quarterback

WR Kalif Raymond (knee) — Ruled out on Friday

DT Brodric Martin

EDGE James Houston

EDGE Charles Harris

CB Steven Gilmore

S Tracy Walker

Hooker will once again be the Lions emergency quarterback, meaning he will be inactive for today’s game unless both of Detroit’s other options at quarterback are lost due to injury. In that case, Hooker would be allowed to become active and could enter the game.

Raymond’s absence once again opens the door for Donovan Peoples-Jones, who stepped into the WR4 and punt returner role last week.

Like last week, the Lions are resting two of their six edge rushers (James Houston and Charles Harris), veteran safety Tracy Walker, as well as rookies Brodric Martin and Steven Gilmore.

Bucs inactives: