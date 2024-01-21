Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers first half open thread

It’s last call at Ford Field.

The Detroit Lions close out their home postseason schedule on Sunday night with a Divisional Round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Whoever wins will head to San Francisco for a date with the 49ers that will decide which team will represent the NFC in this year’s Super Bowl. Yeah, that’s how close the Lions are to all of this.

But first things first: the Buccaneers are not a team you can overlook. Baker Mayfield is playing good football, and he’s got a litany of weapons around him that the Lions will struggle to contain. Their defense, too, is more than capable of slowing the Lions’ rushing attack—just like they did back in Week 6.

Of course, the Lions are no slouch either. They’ve ran into hotter, better teams than Tampa, and managed to vanquish them. But they haven’t been on this big of a stage since 1991. If they advance, they match that year as the only other time the Lions have made the NFC Championship game.

Will they get it done? Come hang out with us during the first half of the game. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET, but the conversation will get started well before that. Just scroll down to the comment section at the bottom of the page, and start chatting during the first half of the game. When the game is at halftime, keep an eye on the front page for our second half open thread.

We’ll see you at kickoff!