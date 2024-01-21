WATCH: C.J. Gardner-Johnson picks off Baker Mayfield on opening drive

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began Sunday’s divisional round matchup with the Lions on offense, looking to make an early statement in Detroit. After a strong run by running back Rachaad White to get their drive going, quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a high pass to wideout Mike Evans but the ball ricocheted off his hands and into the arms of safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

CJG returned the interception a short ways to set the Lions up for their first offensive drive inside Bucs territory.

To see the entire play, check out the replay below!