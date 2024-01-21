 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
WATCH: C.J. Gardner-Johnson picks off Baker Mayfield on opening drive

The veteran safety take the ball away to begin the Lions’ divisional round matchup with the Bucs.

By MTPeterson
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began Sunday’s divisional round matchup with the Lions on offense, looking to make an early statement in Detroit. After a strong run by running back Rachaad White to get their drive going, quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a high pass to wideout Mike Evans but the ball ricocheted off his hands and into the arms of safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

CJG returned the interception a short ways to set the Lions up for their first offensive drive inside Bucs territory.

To see the entire play, check out the replay below!

