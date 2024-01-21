 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
WATCH: Jared Goff finds Josh Reynolds for TD as Lions take 10-3 lead

Jared Goff and the Lions scored the first touchdown of the game with a throw to Josh Reynolds in the back of the end zone.

By MTPeterson
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

With the score tied at 3-3 to begin the second quarter, Jared Goff and the Lions capped ofd a long 14-play, 75-yard drive with a touchdown pass to wideout Josh Reynolds who found himself wide open in the back of the end zone. The score put the Lions up 10-3 at home to force the visiting Bucs to combat the crowd in hopes of knotting things back up.

Reynolds continues his hot start to this year’s NFL playoffs as he posted five receptions for 80 yards in last weekend’s 24-23 win over the Rams.

If you missed the play live, you can check out the replay below!

