WATCH: Lions nail 3rd-and-1 call to extend drive vs. Bucs

As the third quarter ticked on, both the Bucs and Lions had managed to keep each other scoreless. With seven minutes remaining in the period, the Lions lined up facing a third-and-1 at their own 45-yard line in hopes of continuing one of their more promising drives since they scored their first and only touchdown in the first half.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up one heck of a play that utilized Sam LaPorta as a decoy in the right flat but Jared Goff through to the opposite side to a wide open Brock Wright. Wright caught the ball with tons of space and even made a Bucs defender look silly with a nifty juke as he rumbled for extra yards.

It was a massive and energizing play for the Lions and if you did not get the chance to see it live, you can check out the replay below!