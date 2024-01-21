 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News NFC CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND

WATCH: Craig Reynolds bowls in from 1-yard out to give Lions 17-10 lead

The third-stringer came through with a huge goal-line carry to punch it into the end zone.

By MTPeterson
NFL: Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Following tight end Brock Wright’s huge 30-yard catch-and-run earlier in the drive, third-string running back Craig Reynolds had his name called on a fourth-and-one carry just outside the Bucs’ end zone. Out of the plethora of playmakers amongst the Lions’ roster, Dan Campbell called on Reynolds in a pivotal moment to help the Lions break a 10-10 tie. Reynolds came through by breaking into the end zone to break a 10-10 tie and give the Lions with a 17-10 lead over the Bucs in the final minutes of the third quarter.

These types of decisions are what brought the Lions to the playoffs in the first place so it’s a positive things to see that Campbell isn’t changing now that he’s come this far.

If you missed the play live, you can check out the full replay below!

