WATCH: Jahmyr Gibbs slices through Bucs defense for 31-yard touchdown run

The Lions’ first-round pick may have just broken the game open with a long touchdown run early in the first quarter.

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

After the Buccaneers quickly answered the last touchdown by the Lions, running back Jahmyr Gibbs took it upon himself to break the tie for the third time on Sunday afternoon with a massive 31-yard run for a touchdown. The scoring jaunt put the Lions ahead 24-17 with a little over 13 minutes remaining in regulation.

With the front side of the run looking murky from the start of the play, Gibbs found a cutback lane to break into the second level of the defense. Lavonte David, the Bucs’ backside linebacker on the play, overran his angle and it put Gibbs one-on-one with safety Antoine Winfield. Gibbs stuck his foot in the ground managed to outrun Winfield all the way into the end zone, beating him just inside the left pylon.

The rookie running back has been a sparkplug on offense all season long and it much be such a payoff for the coaching staff to see that they absolutely nailed one of their first-round picks from last year’s draft.

If you missed the play live, go ahead and check out the replay below!

