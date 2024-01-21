WATCH: Jared Goff increases lead over Bucs with TD to Amon-Ra St. Brown

The Lions finally managed to tack on a score against the Bucs while maintaining a lead.

With a little over six minutes remaining, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson called a perfect rub route concept to get Amon-Ra St. Brown open in the back corner of the end zone. Jared Goff threw a perfect ball that only St. Brown could catch and the team’s top wideout hauled it in to help extend their lead to 31-17.

With a two-score lead, is this game all but done with? Can Lions fans go ahead and buy their tickets to Santa Clara?

If you missed the live play, go ahead and check out the replay of the touchdown below!