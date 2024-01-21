WATCH: Derrick Barnes seals trip to NFC Championship Game with game-ending interception

The Lions did it!

With just under two minutes remaining in regulation, the Lions held an eight-point lead as the Buccaneers took over at their 10-yard line. After a five-yard completion from Baker Mayfield to Mike Evans to begin the drive, Mayfield dropped back on second down and flung a pass over the middle where linebacker Derrick Barnes was waiting for him.

Barnes secured the interception and that was all she wrote. Detroit punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game and will face the 49ers on the road in Santa Clara.

If you somehow missed the play live, you can check out the replay below!