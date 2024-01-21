Former Lions players react to Detroit’s NFC Championship berth

After the Detroit Lions defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, several former Lions players went to Twitter to share their excitement for the organization. In last week’s Wild Card game, several of these former Lions players were on hand at Ford Field to witness the team’s first home playoff game in 30 years—and the franchise’s first playoff victory in 32 years.

Most of these players clearly spent Sunday at home, but based on their reactions, they were glued to the television rooting on their former team.

Here’s a look at the best reactions from some very familiar names:

313 going crazy, jesus. — John Penisini (@Dub_jayy_boy) January 21, 2024

GOOSEBUMPS — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 21, 2024

Congrats @Lions fans and the city of Detroit! — Billy (@snacks) January 21, 2024

Lions win! — Tyrell Crosby (@Tyrellcrosby) January 21, 2024

San Fran, we comin’.



Get ready. — Herman Moore (@HMAN84) January 21, 2024

Bummed for Baker. Fired up for the Detroit Lions though. Great game! — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) January 21, 2024

Detroit!!!! I’ll see you in San Francisco!!!!!! Turn up!!!! #Lions!!!!! — Glover Quin (@GloverQuinJr) January 21, 2024

Fly me to San Fran big bruh https://t.co/ocXXFHuP10 — Kerryon Johnson (@CoachKerryon) January 21, 2024

If I said I wasn’t crying I’d be LION!! LETS GOOOO. CONGRATS ON ANOTHER WIN DETROIT! Flawless game by JG! @Lions #wenotdone — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) January 21, 2024

That’s big for Detroit the city and organization earned that! — Nino (@qdiggs6) January 21, 2024

This is big for Detroit… truly happy for them guys✊ — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) January 21, 2024

WOW WOW WOW WOW. I can’t believe it. People in Detroit have waited their entire lifetimes for just a playoff win and now we are on our way to the NFC CHAMPIONSHIP. So happy for the city! — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) January 21, 2024

It’s pretty darn cool to see all of these former Lions players come out to congratulate the franchise, the city and the set of players who have been battling so hard for the last three years to build this team up from the ground up.

GO HAVE YOURSELF A SUNDAY, EVERYBODY!