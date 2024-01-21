 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News NFC CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND

Filed under:

Former Lions players react to Detroit’s NFC Championship berth

Former Lions players like Darius Slay, Quandre Diggs and and Kerryon Johnson went to Twitter to celebrate Detroit’s trip the NFC Championship game.

By Jeremy Reisman
/ new
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

After the Detroit Lions defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, several former Lions players went to Twitter to share their excitement for the organization. In last week’s Wild Card game, several of these former Lions players were on hand at Ford Field to witness the team’s first home playoff game in 30 years—and the franchise’s first playoff victory in 32 years.

Most of these players clearly spent Sunday at home, but based on their reactions, they were glued to the television rooting on their former team.

Here’s a look at the best reactions from some very familiar names:

It’s pretty darn cool to see all of these former Lions players come out to congratulate the franchise, the city and the set of players who have been battling so hard for the last three years to build this team up from the ground up.

GO HAVE YOURSELF A SUNDAY, EVERYBODY!

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

Submit your game predictions!

PODD subscribers, don't forget to submit your game predictions for a chance to win a t-shirt and be featured in next week's recap. Not yet a subscriber? Sign up today for 30% off with code NFCNORTH30 and a free trial.