Lions vs. 49ers NFC Championship game date, time scheduled

The Detroit Lions will face off against the San Francisco 49ers next week for the NFC Championship Game and a shot at Super Bowl 58.

This is the 49ers’ fourth NFC Title game since 2019, going 1-2 in the previous three. Meanwhile, this will be just the Lions’ second-ever trip to the NFC Championship game, with their only other appearance being a 41-10 beatdown at the hands of the Washington Redskins in 1991.

The Lions and the 49ers have not played against each other since 2021, and they have only faced off against each other twice in playoff history: a 24-23 49ers victory in 1983 and a 31-27 Lions win in 1957 on their way to their last league championship.

But this year, the Lions have knocked down a lot of long-standing droughts. They’ve put to bed a 30-year-old divisional title drought. They’ve ended a 32-year playoff winless streak. And they now have more playoff wins this season alone (two) than they have had in the entire Super Bowl era prior to this game (one).

Because the 49ers are the top seed in the NFC, this year’s game will be played in San Francisco—Santa Clara, to be more specific. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the full Conference Championship weekend schedule.

Conference Championship weekend

Chiefs/Bills at Ravens

Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Lions at 49ers

Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX