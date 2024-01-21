WATCH: Lions radio call of Derrick Barnes’ game-sealing INT vs. Buccaneers

The Detroit Lions are going to the NFC Title game, and they wouldn’t have done it without a full team effort. The offense exploded for 21 second-half points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the defense came up with just enough plays to seal it.

The play that will be immortalized forever, though, is Derrick Barnes’ interception of Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield in the final two minutes of the game. Barnes masterfully dropped into zone coverage, read Mayfield’s eyes, and made an athletic break on the ball targeted for tight end Cade Otton.

It’s a highlight that will not soon be forgotten by Lions fans, and that highlight is made even more unforgettable with the play-by-play call from Lions radio announcer Dan MIller and his color commentator Lomas Brown.

The Lions dropped the highlight on Sunday night, and, yes, it’s worth your time:

Miller’s cracking voice likely matched every single one of ours, as we screamed knowing the Lions had made just their second NFC Championship game in franchise history.

“Derrick Barnes! Derrick Barnes! Derrick Barnes!” Miller screams, with his voice cracking on the last one. “Oh, baby. 1:33 to go. The Lions are going to San Francisco!”

Of course Miller absolutely kills the call, but perhaps my favorite part of it is Brown, who can’t stop just saying the word, “Yes.” I count seven straight yeses, as Miller continues to lose his mind.

There is so much more to enjoy about this game, and we’re going to milk every second of it, because this year is special. This team is special.