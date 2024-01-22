The Detroit Lions have made it to the Conference Championship round of the 2023-24 NFL Playoffs and will be on the road for the NFC Title matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. The NFC Super Bowl representative will be decided on Sunday, January 28 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

The folks over at DraftKings have set the opening betting line at Lions +7 points, with the moneyline settled at Lions +250 and the 49ers -310, with the over/under line set at 51 points.

The NFC had been a four-team race for the majority of the season, as the Lions, 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia Eagles looked great from the jump and stacked wins throughout the year. A late-season push from three hot teams—the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Rams—rounded out the NFC side of the playoffs and made for some highly competitive games. After two rounds of postseason action, we saw the NFC East implode in round one, the hot teams fizzle out at the hands of the Lions and 49ers, leaving Detroit and San Francisco as the last two standing.

The Lions and 49ers are the clear two best teams in the NFC right now and arguably possess the two best offenses in the conference. Both teams are balanced with loads of talent and have coaching staffs that make the right decision more often than their opponents.

As unfamiliar territory as being in the NFC Championship game is for Lions fans, this is a team that has earned the right to play for this title. Yes, the early betting line heavily favors the home team, but opening the week as the underdog is a spot the Lions are very comfortable being in.