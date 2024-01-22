Report: Lions LG Jonah Jackson expected to miss NFC Championship

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Detroit Lions starting left guard Jonah Jackson “underwent surgery for a slight meniscus tear” and is expected to miss the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

On a positive note, if the Lions win and advance to the Super Bowl, it’s possible Jackson will be able to return to game action. Jackson was having a terrific game before the injury and potentially getting him back this season would be a big advantage.

During his post-game press conference, Lions coach Dan Campbell suggested that Jackson would likely miss this weekend's game, and offered his support of Kayode Awosika, who filled in at left guard following the injury.

“Yeah, I thought Yode (Kayode Awosika) stepped up,” Campbell said. “That was good to see. He went right in there, and I think we had a five-step drop first play out of the gate, and he just went in there and did really good. Yode’s continued to get better really over the last two years. He’s just kind of grown and grown. And last time we played Tampa, he was in there for us, so. But I thought he did some really good things. Jonah and Brock (Wright), we’ll see. Doesn’t look real good for next week, but we’ll see.”

While Campbell was satisfied with Awosika in the moments following the game, it’s fair to wonder if he will hold the same perspective after rewatching the matchup—because the advanced statistics were not kind. Per PFF, Awosika allowed five pressures on 28 snaps. While ESPN’s NextGen Stats credited him with allowing seven pressures.