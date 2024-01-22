 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
VIDEO: Yes, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes went crazy in an elevator again

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has a new playoff victory tradition: Going crazy in the elevator.

By Jeremy Reisman
Last week after the Detroit Lions' first playoff win in 32 years, general manager Brad Holmes started a new tradition I didn’t know we needed so bad. On his way down to the locker room from his suite, he went absolutely crazy in the elevator and it was caught on video by TV anchor Mark Pearson.

Well, after the Lions defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night—sending the team to their second-ever NFC Championship game—Holmes did it again, albeit slightly more subdued than last week. This time, it was TV anchor Seth Wells who captured the moment:

If there’s anyone in the city of Detroit who has earned every single victory lap possible, it’s Holmes. His three years of draft picks, again, were all over Sunday’s win over the Bucs. Amon-Ra St. Brown pitched in another eight catches and 77 yards, including the game-winning touchdown. Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta had nine catches of his own. Draft picks Ifeatu Melifonwu, Brian Branch, and Aidan Hutchinson combined for 3.5 sacks on Baker Mayfield. And 2021 fourth-round pick Derrick Barnes sealed the game with his game-ending interception.

No general manager has had more fun than Holmes this year. In addition to his elevator celebrations, he has also taken literal victory laps with fans during away games, and there’s always his annual NFL Draft war room tribal screams. And no NFL general manager has earned his right to do all of those things more than Brad Holmes.

Have yourself another Victory Monday, Brad.

