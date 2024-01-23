The Detroit Lions’ historic year just keeps getting sweeter and sweeter, and they are one win away from their first ever Super Bowl appearance. But before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s talk some more about their victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their second playoff win in 2024.

It was a fairly close game, though it did feel like the Lions were clearly the better team and could have blown the game open at any moment, but the Bucs, to their credit, kept clawing back.

There were spectacular plays by both teams and on both sides of the ball, which leads us to today’s Question of the Day...

What was your favorite play from Sunday’s Divisional Round win over the Buccaneers?

My answer: Amon’Ra St. Brown’s gritty conversion on third-and-15.

In a game full of spectacular plays, the St. Brown conversion on third-and-long stuck with me the most. This play defines the entire game for me, and is, in some ways, a microcosm of the entire season so far. In close games and with a lead, the Lions have done a fantastic job of making plays and closing things out. Now, they would later let the Bucs right back into the game, but without this conversion, the Lions don’t go up 31-17, and what an unbelievable effort from St. Brown and a great timing throw by Jared Goff.

Here are some of the honorable mentions:

Be sure to let us know which one of this were your favorite plays from Sunday, and if your favorite isn’t up there, then share it in the comments below.