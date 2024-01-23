The Detroit Lions proved they belong with the NFL’s big boys

The Detroit Lions are one of four teams remaining in the NFL playoffs. Nothing will change that, nothing will diminish their victories. Attempting to bleat about circumstances or whatever ignores that no amount of fluke gets you this far. There’s only the short menu of sports up in this air: wins and losses.

Detroit has changed their fortunes and their reputation in a single season, but it wasn’t just that season. It was all the work that led to this moment, all the buy-in and a whole lot of dreams. It takes a whole team who doesn’t seem to, in the words of Dan Campbell, know exactly what they’re doing. They’re hanging with the best, and not many can say that.

On this episode of the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re breaking down the Tampa Bay victory. We are in our emotions, and it’s impossible to not place this victory into a rarefied air. But it’s no Cinderella story and the Lions have a chance on Sunday to play for a Super Bowl appearance. We break down the best players from the divisional round, what makes Frank Ragnow so special and so tough and how patience has paid off with some of the key members of the Lions defense. We also talk a little about Zach Ertz and San Francisco.

