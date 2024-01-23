The Detroit Lions defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to advance to the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. The win required strong efforts from all three phases of the team, and a few gutsy performances from players battling through injury.

Let’s take a closer look at the snap counts from the divisional playoff game.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff: 73 (100%)

Teddy Bridgewater: N/A

Hendon Hooker: INACTIVE

Another week, another three victory formation kneel downs from Jared Goff.

Running backs

David Montgomery: 41 (56%)

Jahmyr Gibbs: 26 (36%)

Jason Cabinda (FB): 11 (15%) — 24 special teams snaps (83%)

Craig Reynolds: 6 (8%) — 12 (41%)

It may surprise you to see David Montgomery finish with 15 more snaps than Jahmyr Gibbs, because the rookie running back clearly had a huge impact on the game. On Gibbs’ 26 snaps, he ended up touching the ball on exactly half of those plays (13), and he turned those 13 touches into 114 yards and a touchdown.

That’s a pretty efficient day with the football, but I’m not sure it beats out Craig Reynolds’ one touch, one touchdown.

Tight ends

Sam LaPorta: 64 (88%)

Brock Wright: 30 (41%) — 8 (28%)

Anthony Firkser: 12 (16%) — 6 (21%)

Despite his hyperextended knee and bone bruise suffered in Week 18, LaPorta is already back to his full set of snaps two weeks later. Not only did LaPorta play all but nine snaps in the game, but he parlayed that into a team-high nine catches on the day.

With Brock Wright’s late injury, Anthony Firkser saw a dozen snaps against the Buccaneers. Firkser is likely going to have to take an even bigger role next week, unless the Lions can get newly-added Zach Ertz up to speed quicker.

Wide receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown: 69 (95%) — 1 (3%)

Josh Reynolds: 57 (78%) — 1 (3%)

Jameson Williams: 42 (58%)

Antoine Green: 3 (4%) — 7 (24%)

Donovan Peoples-Jones: 3 (4%) — 4 (14%)

Kalif Raymond: INACTIVE, injured

Nothing new here, as Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to be an every-down player, while Josh Reynolds and Jameson Williams split time as the No. 2/3 option in this offense.

It will be interesting to see if Kalif Raymond is healthy enough to go this upcoming week, which could cut into the playing time of Reynolds/Williams. He would obviously re-assume returning duties from Donovan Peoples-Jones, as well.

Offensive line

Taylor Decker: 73 (100%)

Frank Ragnow: 73 (100%)

Graham Glasgow: 73 (100%) — 5 (17%)

Penei Sewell: 73 (100%) — 5 (17%)

Kayode Awosika: 46 (63%) — 5 (17%)

Jonah Jackson: 27 (37%)

Dan Skipper: 1 (1%) — 5 (17%)

Colby Sorsdal: 0 (0%) — 5 (17%)

Reports have surfaced post-game that Frank Ragnow suffered both a sprained knee and sprained ankle in this game, but your eyes do not deceive you. He played through it and did not miss a single snap in this game. And when asked how he’s feeling after the game?

“Incredible”

Ragnow has played through injury all season, but Sunday was something beyond that.

“Frank’s a stud,” coach Dan Campbell said after the game. “That’s what he does and he just – he’s willing to lay it on the line and he’s not going to miss it. We talk about it all the time, but it’s like man, you may not be 100 percent, but if you feel like you can produce and you can win at 80 percent of yourself, and that’s what Frank does.”

Ragnow is expected to play in the NFC Championship game.

Unfortunately, the injury news wasn’t as good for Jonah Jackson, who left the first half with a knee injury. Reports are that Jackson had minor surgery already and could possibly play in the Super Bowl, but it’ll likely be Kayode Awosika at left guard against the 49ers this week.

Defense

EDGE:

Aidan Hutchinson: 58 (91%) — 1 (3%)

John Cominsky: 38 (59%) — 5 (17%)

Romeo Okwara: 38 (59%) — 5 (17%)

Josh Paschal: 32 (50%)

Charles Harris: INACTIVE

After battling an illness last week, Hutchinson was back to his full set of snaps.

More interestingly, however, was the use of the Lions’ reserve edge defenders. Perhaps expecting a more pass-heavy offense from the Buccaneers, the Lions utilized their hybrid options (Cominsky, Paschal) more often than their pure interior defenders.

This could help explain why Detroit was unusually poor defending the run in this game, allowing the Buccaneers to rush for 89 yards and 5.9 yards per carry.

DT:

Alim McNeill: 34 (53%) — 4 (14%)

Tyson Alualu: 20 (31%)

Benito Jones: 12 (19%) — 9 (31%)

Levi Onwuzurike: 7 (11%)

Brodric Martin: INACTIVE

Here you can really see how little the Lions prioritized their space-eating run defenders compared to some of their more well-rounded edge defenders who can kick inside.

Linebackers

Alex Anzalone: 64 (100%) — 1 (3%)

Derrick Barnes: 48 (75%) — 7 (24%)

Jack Campbell: 27 (42%) — 14 (48%)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin: 15 (23%) — 23 (79%)

Malcolm Rodriguez: 1 (2%) — 19 (66%)

Anthony Pittman: 0 (0%) — 22 (76%)

The game’s hero, Derrick Barnes, continues to carve out the No. 2 LB role over rookie Jack Campbell, who is getting plenty of playing time as well. Barnes has played at least 50 percent of defensive snaps in all but two games this season, which speaks to his consistency and the trust he’s earned from the coaching staff.

Also, don’t overlook the impact that Jalen Reeves-Maybin has made as of late. He’s been regularly getting around a dozen snaps a game, and his coverage ability is huge on obvious passing downs.

Cornerbacks

Cam Sutton: 64 (100%) — 1 (3%)

Kindle Vildor: 62 (97%) — 1 (3%)

Brian Branch: 53 (83%) — 1 (3%)

Will Harris: 0 (0%) — 23 (79%)

Chase Lucas: 0 (0%) — 23 (79%)

Khalil Dorsey: 0 (0%) — 20 (69%)

Steven Gilmore: INACTIVE

Because the Buccaneers don’t play in 11 personnel quite as much as the Rams do, Brian Branch’s playing time dropped just a little bit in this game, but otherwise no surprises here.

Safety

Ifeatu Melifonwu: 54 (84%) — 13 (45%)

Kerby Joseph: 43 (67%) — 7 (24%)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson: 34 (53%) — 1 (3%)

Tracy Walker: INACTIVE

The safety rotation continues, with Ifeatu Melifonwu leading the way in overall snaps. This was a particularly high percentage of playing time for Melifonwu, which shouldn’t be considered a surprise, considering how important his pass rushing skills were to the game plan this week. Melifonwu was credited with four pass rushing snaps in this game, and turned that into 1.5 sacks.

Special teams

Jack Fox: 16 (55%)

Jake McQuaide: 10 (34%)

Michael Badgley: 5 (17%)

Jack Fox continues to have an outstanding playoffs, while Michael Badgley is still perfect in the postseason.