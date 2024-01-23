While it’s no secret to Detroit Lions fans, Ford Field is the place to be on game day.

But a lot of new people are figuring it out because of the Motor City’s recent success. ESPN’s Steve Levy was one of tens of thousands in attendance for Detroit’s big win over Tampa Bay that sent them to the NFC Championship.

He tweeted around 1 p.m. Monday:

“Only now has my headache gone away. Ford Field yesterday was the loudest stadium I’ve ever been in. And yet the silence, when the Lions were on ‘Goffense’ was remarkable. Fewest visiting fans I’ve ever seen at major sporting event. Might just be the best gameday experience in the NFL. Well done Detroit.”

Only now has my headache gone away. Ford Field yesterday was the loudest stadium I've ever been in. And yet the silence, when the Lions were on "Goffense" was remarkable. Fewest visiting fans I've ever seen at major sporting event. Might just be the best gameday experience in… — Steve Levy (@espnSteveLevy) January 22, 2024

He’s right on two accounts: I swear I saw maybe four Tampa Bay fans in total — I never thought they’d travel well, but it was next to nothing — and the crowd noise absolutely makes your brain hurt. I haven’t seen anything specific yet regarding the Buccaneers game, but against the Rams, the insane Detroit crowd hit 133.6 decibels — a new stadium record. Prior to this season, the record was still set during the Dan Campbell era in Week 2 of the 2022 season at 126.1 decibels. Erik Schlitt has more here.

CBS News Detroit spoke to a medical official who says that anything over 110 decibels is a cause for concern, and at 133 decibels, your hearing will be “affected immediately.”

“When the sound level increases to 133 decibels, the motion in cochlear will be 500 times greater than what it’s built for,” Xiying Guan, Assistant professor of Audiology at Wayne State, told CBS. You can read the full story here.

And onto the rest of your notes.

“It was all like slow motion.” Derrick Barnes joined “Up and Adams” to explain what he was thinking during his big interception.

Derrick Barnes on his first career interception to send the Lions to their first NFC Championship game since 1991 ️@Lions #LionsPride pic.twitter.com/aCJYiJvjVh — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) January 22, 2024

A few days before the big game, Dan Campbell said they were going to need everybody to step up if they were going to pull off a win. The Good Morning Football crew discusses how they did, indeed, have everyone.

"Brock Wright. Craig Reynolds. Derrick Barnes. All 53 men had to be at their very best and step up when called upon on Sunday, and they did."

- @PSchrags on a @Lions win that sends Detroit to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991. pic.twitter.com/fpfhcHCofZ — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) January 22, 2024

NBC says Lions-Buccaneers was its most-watched NFL Divisional Playoff broadcast in 30 years.

NBC Sports posted its most-watched NFL Divisional Playoff telecast in 30 years.



NBC says its coverage of Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers averaged 40.4M viewers across network, Peacock and NBC/NFL digital platforms.



Detroit was No. 1 TV market by far with a 40.5 rating. pic.twitter.com/5bXAe4lwmA — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) January 22, 2024

The New York Post addresses the Lions by their proper title.

The New York Post calls the Lions ‘the REAL America’s Team’ on the back page pic.twitter.com/ft0McmRMYw — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 22, 2024

An article that will hit you right in the feels. Not like you’re not being pummeled there already for the last 24 hours.

"I will not live long enough to see it."



On Sunday, 70,000 showed up with the spirit of anyone who's ever wanted this in their back pocket. Together, they sobbed and cheered as one.



The Detroit Lions are one win away from the Super Bowl.



Holy shit.https://t.co/YT0QRod9Le — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) January 22, 2024

If you enjoy watching other people be just as happy as you are about the Lions, here’s a photo album from MLive:

See fans celebrate in downtown Detroit as Lions claim victory over Buccaneers https://t.co/vtKVxkXzcI — Detroit Lions News (@LionsMLive) January 22, 2024

Let’s run it back, eh?

It's been 66 years since the @Lions won a playoff game on the road.



This win came against the 49ers in San Francisco to advance to the 1957 NFL Championship Game.



That was the last time the Lions were NFL Champions.



@NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/PCgFlddNeI — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 21, 2024

Outstanding troll job by the Sun God.