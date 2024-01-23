 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Notes: Detroit Lions named ‘best gameday experience in the NFL’

Bold are those who go into Ford Field without ear plugs these days.

By Kellie Rowe
/ new
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

While it’s no secret to Detroit Lions fans, Ford Field is the place to be on game day.

But a lot of new people are figuring it out because of the Motor City’s recent success. ESPN’s Steve Levy was one of tens of thousands in attendance for Detroit’s big win over Tampa Bay that sent them to the NFC Championship.

He tweeted around 1 p.m. Monday:

“Only now has my headache gone away. Ford Field yesterday was the loudest stadium I’ve ever been in. And yet the silence, when the Lions were on ‘Goffense’ was remarkable. Fewest visiting fans I’ve ever seen at major sporting event. Might just be the best gameday experience in the NFL. Well done Detroit.”

He’s right on two accounts: I swear I saw maybe four Tampa Bay fans in total — I never thought they’d travel well, but it was next to nothing — and the crowd noise absolutely makes your brain hurt. I haven’t seen anything specific yet regarding the Buccaneers game, but against the Rams, the insane Detroit crowd hit 133.6 decibels — a new stadium record. Prior to this season, the record was still set during the Dan Campbell era in Week 2 of the 2022 season at 126.1 decibels. Erik Schlitt has more here.

CBS News Detroit spoke to a medical official who says that anything over 110 decibels is a cause for concern, and at 133 decibels, your hearing will be “affected immediately.”

“When the sound level increases to 133 decibels, the motion in cochlear will be 500 times greater than what it’s built for,” Xiying Guan, Assistant professor of Audiology at Wayne State, told CBS. You can read the full story here.

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • “It was all like slow motion.” Derrick Barnes joined “Up and Adams” to explain what he was thinking during his big interception.

  • A few days before the big game, Dan Campbell said they were going to need everybody to step up if they were going to pull off a win. The Good Morning Football crew discusses how they did, indeed, have everyone.

  • NBC says Lions-Buccaneers was its most-watched NFL Divisional Playoff broadcast in 30 years.

  • The New York Post addresses the Lions by their proper title.

  • An article that will hit you right in the feels. Not like you’re not being pummeled there already for the last 24 hours.

  • If you enjoy watching other people be just as happy as you are about the Lions, here’s a photo album from MLive:

  • Let’s run it back, eh?

  • Outstanding troll job by the Sun God.

