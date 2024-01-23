2 teams request in-person interview with Lions’ Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn

The Atlanta Falcons are in the midst of their head coach search, and they remain infatuated with both Detroit Lions coordinators. According to old friend and current Falcons beat reporter Mike Rothstein, the Falcons have submitted in-person interview requests for both Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

UPDATE: Apparently the Washington Commanders are in the same boat:

The #Commanders and #Falcons are both expected to send a contingent to Detroit next week to conduct second interviews with #Lions OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn, per sources.



No more interviews are permitted with coaches still in the playoffs until after Sunday's games. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2024

Obviously, because the Lions are in the playoff race, that interview cannot take place until after the Conference Championship games this weekend. However, they could interview in the week between the Conference Championship and the Super Bowl, even if the Lions remain in the playoffs.

The Falcons have cast a very wide net with their coaching search. Other notable candidates for this job include Bill Belichick, who has already interviewed twice for the position, and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has also talked with the team. Some of the other candidates for the job include Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, Panthers DC Ejiro Evero, and 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

On Monday, Lions coach Dan Campbell explained what makes a guy like Glenn such a special and unique coach.

“He’s special. He’s got it,” Campbell said. “His ability to communicate, to relate, to push, to grind, to love, demand, he’s got it all. He’s an outstanding communicator, he’s an outstanding teacher and I mean he just—he is. That’s what I say, I’m fortunate that he’s on staff with me.”

As for Johnson, he’s been essential to Detroit’s overall success since officially becoming the offensive coordinator of the team in 2022. The Lions have had back-to-back seasons ranking fifth in points scored, while Johnson has played a key part in revitalizing Jared Goff’s career.

At this point, it’s unclear if Johnson and Glenn will accept those interview requests. But we will be tracking all of the interest in both Lions coordinators right here in this coaching carousel tracker.