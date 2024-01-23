Ford Field sets new decibel record (again!) in Lions playoff win over Buccaneers

Man, Detroit knows how to throw a football party.

During the Detroit Lions 2023-24 playoffs, the home crowd was so loud that they broke the decibel record at Ford Field in the opening round. A week later, Lions fans leveled up their noise game and broke the record again, setting the new mark at 134.3 decibels.

Entering the season, the Lions’ decibel record was 126.1, established in Week 2 of the 2022 season against the Washington Commanders. They broke that record the first chance they got, raising the level to 127.5 in Week 2 of the 2023 season against the Seattle Seahawks. That record was broken against the Rams, setting the new mark at 133.6 in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Now, after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round, 134.3 decibels is the new mark to beat.

“The environment in there is better than any you’re going to find in the NFL,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said on Monday following the win over the Bucs. “I mean, back-to-back weeks, your eardrums are just banging. The only thing I thought (was that) I would get a blown-out eardrum, it didn’t happen this one. We’ll work on that next year. But it was electric. I brought this up last night, but if you’re an opponent, that’s tough to play in, but you also walk away going, ‘Man.’ You’ll never forget that environment. It’s special to play under that kind of duress and stress and a home crowd that’s not your own. So, we’ve got something special that we’ve built, all of us together, and I’m talking about the fans with us. So, this is just the beginning.”

Rams and Bucs players, as well as the national media, can attest that Detroit has established itself as one of the best game-day environments in the NFL. And it’s not just the individuals in attendance that get to witness this unfold, as NBC announced that the Lions-Bucs game was the most watched Divisional playoff game in the past 30 years.

Take a bow, Detroit.