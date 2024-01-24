Detroit Lions injury report: 4 players miss Wednesday practice

The Detroit Lions have advanced to the NFC Championship round of the 2023-24 NFL playoff and will take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET in Santa Clara, California.

On Wednesday, Detroit only held a walkthrough practice in an attempt to keep players fresh, following a pattern established last week. As a result, all of the participation levels in this report are estimates—best guesses if there was a full practice—from Lions coaches. With that in mind, let’s take a look at where things sit at the beginning of the practice week.

NOTE: Any changes from last week’s injury report will be bolded.

No practice

WR Kalif Raymond (knee) — injured in Week 18, missed both playoff games

TE Sam LaPorta (knee)

C Frank Ragnow (ankle/toe/back/knee)

LG Jonah Jackson (knee) — NEW INJURY, expected to miss game

Raymond has reportedly been getting better every day but he is still estimated not to have been available for Wednesday’s practice, which is not an encouraging sign—though things can change quickly once the Lions get back on the field.

LaPorta had been battling through his knee injury the last two games and was noticeably more comfortable last Sunday against the Bucs, as opposed to the week prior against the Rams. Expectations are that the Lions take it slow with him in practice this week so he is good to go on Sunday.

Ragnow spoke with the media on Wednesday, and despite injuring his ankle (a new injury) and knee in the Divisional round of the playoffs, he said he is feeling better than expected, all things considered.

“I feel pretty good, to be honest,” Ragnow said. “Better than I expected. Stiff, definitely stiff, but rehabbing and feel pretty good.”

Jackson is not expected to be available this weekend, after injuring his knee and requiring surgery in the Lions game against the Bucs. Jackson’s surgery was minor enough that it’s possible he could return in time for the Super Bowl.

Limited practice

WR Josh Reynolds (ribs)

LB Alex Anzalone (shoulder/ribs)

Reynolds injured his ribs against the Bucs, exited the game, and went to the locker room for a check, then returned to the game and contributed in the final quarter. As is common when players are injured in the previous game, he’ll get light work to start the week.

Anzalone played through his injuries—fractured ribs and a shoulder, according to the Free Press—last week and is likely going to also get some early week rest so that he will be ready to go this weekend.

Full practice

EDGE James Houston (ankle)

Houston returned from injured reserve last week but did not play in last weekend’s game. With another week to acclimate, it’s possible he returns to the field in Santa Clara. An estimated full practice is a good sign.

No longer on the injury report

DB Brian Branch (knee)

S Kerby Joseph (knee)

49ers injury report

