Film breakdown: 11 key plays in Detroit Lions’ win over Buccaneers

While Wednesday is typically the day we turn the page to focus on the Detroit Lions’ next opponent and move past their last win, we just can’t quite put Sunday’s victory behind us. With Detroit’s 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Lions are headed to the NFC Championship game for just the second time in team history and first time since 1991.

It was a game filled with huge plays on both sides of the ball, and it’s worth a closer look at just how the Lions were able to pull the win off. While they are clearly a better team than the Buccaneers, the win required all four quarters of solid play, and huge individual efforts.

So this week—as they always do—Meko Scott and Morgan Cannon took a closer look at the game, broke down the biggest plays of the day, and highlighted the individual performances that led to each play’s success. If you’re a fan of film breakdowns, this video is for you. Check it out:

And here’s a list of the 11 plays they broke down, along with the timestamps of the breakdown of that play.