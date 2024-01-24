 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News NFC CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND

Filed under:

Film breakdown: 11 key plays in Detroit Lions’ win over Buccaneers

Breaking down the film of the Detroit Lions’ 11 biggest plays in their Divisional Round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

By Jeremy Reisman
/ new
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

While Wednesday is typically the day we turn the page to focus on the Detroit Lions’ next opponent and move past their last win, we just can’t quite put Sunday’s victory behind us. With Detroit’s 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Lions are headed to the NFC Championship game for just the second time in team history and first time since 1991.

It was a game filled with huge plays on both sides of the ball, and it’s worth a closer look at just how the Lions were able to pull the win off. While they are clearly a better team than the Buccaneers, the win required all four quarters of solid play, and huge individual efforts.

So this week—as they always do—Meko Scott and Morgan Cannon took a closer look at the game, broke down the biggest plays of the day, and highlighted the individual performances that led to each play’s success. If you’re a fan of film breakdowns, this video is for you. Check it out:

And here’s a list of the 11 plays they broke down, along with the timestamps of the breakdown of that play.

  • (5:55) Ifeatu Melifonwu sacks Baker Mayfield
  • (8:40) Brian Branch sacks Baker Mayfield
  • (14:05) Jahmyr Gibbs 8-yard run to the left
  • (19:20) Aidan Hutchinson blows up screen for 0 yards
  • (23:00) Hutchinson sacks Baker Mayfield
  • (26:45) Branch tackle for loss of 4 yards
  • (29:15) Craig Reynolds 1-yard TD run
  • (32:00) Jahmyr Gibbs 31-yard TD run
  • (35:20) Amon-Ra St. Brown third-and-15 conversion
  • (37:35) St. Brown 9-yard TD catch
  • (41:05) Derrick Barnes game-sealing INT

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

Subscribe to PODD

The Lions are one win away from the Super Bowl! Stay updated with Jeremy Reisman through Pride of Detroit Direct, our newsletter offering up exclusive analysis. Sign up today for 30% off with code NFCNORTH30 and a free trial.