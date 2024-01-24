Jared Goff has the absolutely perfect response to Skip Bayless tweet

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff isn’t immune to the power of bulletin board material. For a quarterback who has seen a lot of disrespect throughout his career, it comes as little surprise that the veteran may occasionally use that for motivation.

But even Goff has his limits for what even qualifies as an opinion worth even hearing. And during an interview with 97.1 The Ticket this week, Goff had the perfect response for a criticism from Skip Bayless, and other attention-seeking talking heads.

First, the radio hosts—Doug Karsch and Scott “Gator” Anderson—teased some juicy disrespect, asking Goff if it occasionally fuels him and the rest of the team.

“Depends what it is. What do you got?” Goff said.

Then Karsch revealed it was a Skip Bayless tweet—I’m not going to share it here, because it’s not worth your time and Bayless doesn’t deserve the free engagement, but I’m sure it’s not hard to find—and Goff cut the radio host off before he could even get to it.

“Skip Bayless, after the game, tweeted out the following—” Karsch began before getting interrupted.

“Nah, I don’t care about anything he says. You can stop now,” Goff said. “Yeah, anything those guys say on daytime TV, you can skip over that.”

It’s a perfect response to what is, quite frankly, the lowest common denominator of sports talk there is. It’s low on analysis, high on emotions, histrionics, and it’s the ultimate definition of entertainment over substance. So kudos on Goff for not giving that sort of stuff any oxygen or attention.

You can watch/listen to the exchange around the 9:40 mark in the video below.