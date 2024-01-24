Lions fans flood Frank Ragnow’s foundation with donations after gutsy performance

During the Detroit Lions’ 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lions center Frank Ragnow suffered what would later be revealed as a sprained knee and ankle. Ragnow went down late in the second quarter and appeared to be in considerable pain on the sideline.

However, as he’s done for the entire 2023 season, Ragnow battled through the injuries and ended up playing all 73 offensive snaps in the game.

One of his former teammates, Tyrell Crosby, watched in awe of his play.

“Hoping Frank’s okay. One of the best leaders I’ve been around,” Crosby tweeted initially.

“Someone get Frank an Ironman t shirt,” Crosby tweeted an hour later, when Ragnow remained—and thrived—in the game.

Then, Crosby came up with an idea. While the Lions were on their way to victory, eventually clinching just their second trip to the NFC Championship in franchise history, Crosby urged Lions fans to show their appreciation for Ragnow’s toughness by donating to his foundation, The Rags Remembered Foundation.

Dear city of Detroit, you see how hard Frank is pushing through. Go show his foundation some love https://t.co/eZyTCHSmOS — Tyrell Crosby (@Tyrellcrosby) January 21, 2024

And, boy, did Lions fans come through. When asked about the gesture on Wednesday, Ragnow revealed that the movement resulted in over $20,000 donated to the foundation.

“I talked with someone with the foundation yesterday. It was over twenty grand,” Ragnow said. “So, hats off to Lions fans. That’s completely unnecessary but still so special, and it just speaks to how great this community is and how supportive these fans are. It’s been a fun ride.”

The Rags Remembered Foundation, founded in 2022, is a charity to help out children who are dealing with a loss in the family. Ragnow, who lost his father unexpectedly during his college years, has a unique outlook on grief, focusing on the shared connection between him and his father had with the outdoors and outdoor activities. His outreach programs have been focused on things like zip lining, camping, and, of course, fishing while offering access to grief counseling specialists.

“So honored I could help bring recognition to a great cause headed by one of the greatest teammates I’ve had,” Crosby tweeted out on Wednesday. “Lions fans truly are special and I have so much love for you all!”

Ragnow is this year’s Lions nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. It was also announced this week that he is one of five candidates for the NFLPA Alan Page Community award, given to one of the weekly winners of the NFLPA Community MVP awards. The winner will receive a $100,000 donation to their foundation.

“It’s been an incredible year. It’s been awesome. To get that recognition, again, like I kinda said of the Walter Payton Man of the Year thing, there are so many good people in our locker room,” Ragnow said. “You look around our locker room, you see all my teammates doing great things. And then you look broader around these league, to be mentioned some of these guys and the impact they’re making, it’s pretty cool. It’s special and I’m honored.

“And it’s huge for my foundation, Rags Remembered, I just think it’s—we’re just starting this thing and I just think it’s going to be a huge springboard into something even more special in the future to be able to help out a lot of families.”

If you’d like to make a donation to the Rags Remembered Foundation, you can do so here.