After a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, the Detroit Lions were back on the field on Thursday as they prepared to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

The Lions still appear to be taking it slow with some of their players nursing injuries, but the most positive news of the day is that All-Pro rookie tight end Sam LaPorta was able to return to practice after being estimated to have missed Wednesday.

NOTE: Any changes from yesterday’s injury report will be bolded.

No practice

WR Kalif Raymond (knee)

C Frank Ragnow (ankle/toe/back/knee)

LG Jonah Jackson (knee) — expected to miss game

NB Chase Lucas (illness) — Added to the injury report on Thursday

While Raymond continues to get encouraging words about his recovery, he has still not been able to take the field for practice, which is not a great sign for his availability on Sunday.

Ragnow incurred two additional injuries this past game, so an extra day of rest is in order. When speaking to the media on Wednesday, Ragnow said he was feeling better than expected, which is a strong indicator he should be on track to play against the 49ers.

Meanwhile, Jackson is expected to miss this game after needing minor surgery to correct a knee injury suffered against the Bucs.

Lucas has an illness, as do a lot of people this time of year. At this point, it’s unclear if he’ll be available for Sunday’s game, but if he can’t go, the Lions will have to find special teams contributions elsewhere.

Limited practice

TE Sam LaPorta (knee) — upgraded from no practice on Wednesday

WR Josh Reynolds (ribs)

LB Alex Anzalone (shoulder/ribs)

LaPorta was estimated to have been a non-participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough but was back on the field on Thursday. He has been such a vital piece of the Lions offense all season that getting him back on the practice field is a huge step in the right direction for him playing on Sunday. He’s played through the injury for two straight games and expectations are that he will play again on Sunday.

Reynolds briefly exited the game last Sunday with a rib injury, so some early week rest was in order. He looks to be in a good spot.

Anzalone has been playing through broken ribs, so the team is expected to take things lightly with him this week. He’s on track to play on Sunday.

Full practice

EDGE James Houston (ankle)

On Thursday, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said Houston was “very close” to returning to action and could play on Sunday.

“Yeah, I think he’s very close,” Glenn said. “The thing that we want to protect that player from themselves for the most part. Listen, I do not take injuries lightly, especially making sure we listen to the medical department to make sure we bring that player along exactly how he needs to come along. So, he’s doing a really good job in practice. You can tell he’s getting back to form where he was. And hopefully, we’ll get a chance to put that player on the field, so he can make some plays for us.”

49ers Thursday injury report

