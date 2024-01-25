Dan Campbell named NFC Coach of the Year by select media

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been named NFC Coach of the Year for the 2023 season by the “101 Awards.” The 101 Awards are voted on by 101 members of football media who regularly cover the sport. You can see all 101 voters here. This is not to be confused with the Associated Press Coach of the Year award that is handed out during the NFL Honors ceremony prior to the Super Bowl.

Campbell joins Houston Texans’ Demeco Ryans as the committee’s two conference selections for Coach of the Year.

In 2023, Campbell’s Lions broke several franchise records. Including the playoffs, the Lions have 14 wins on the season, which is the most in franchise history. They’ve also won more playoff games this year (two) than they have since their last championship in 1957 (one).

Under Campbell, the Lions won their first divisional title since 1993, hosted their first playoff home game since then, and won their first postseason game since 1991.

All the while, Campbell has received endless praise from his players for his outstanding leadership. Just this past week, both center Frank Ragnow and quarterback Jared Goff called Campbell the best leader they’ve ever been around.

“Dan’s the greatest leader I’ve been around and has cultivated this culture we have and our belief in each other pretty significantly,” Goff said after the team’s divisional round win over the Buccaneers.

“He’s the best leader I’ve ever been around by far,” Ragnow told NBC after the latest win. “Just authentically loves his guys. Same guy every single day. I can’t say enough about the man.”

Campbell is just the second-ever Lions coach to win this award. He joins Wayne Fontes, who won the award in 1991—not-so-coincidentally the last (and only other) time the Lions made the NFC Championship game.