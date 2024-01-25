4 Detroit Lions named finalists for NFL Honors postseason awards

On Thursday, the NFL announced the finalists for the end-of-season Associated Press awards, including MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year.
Four different Detroit Lions members were named finalists for an award this year. Head coach Dan Campbell—who already won the 101 Award for NFC Coach of the Year—is up for the NFL Coach of the Year after being snubbed from the finalist list last year. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is up for Assistant Coach of the Year after being the runner-up for the award last season. And both tight end Sam LaPorta and running back Jahmyr Gibbs are up for Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Here’s a look at the candidates in each of those categories.
Coach of the Year
- Lions HC Dan Campbell
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh
- Texans HC DeMeco Ryans
- 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan
- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski
Assistant Coach of the Year
- Lions OC Ben Johnson
- Ravens DC Mike Macdonald
- Ravens OC Todd Monken
- Browns DC Jim Schwartz
- Texans OC Bobby Slowik
Offensive Rookie of the Year
- Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs
- Lions TE Sam LaPorta
- Rams WR Puka Nacua
- Falcons RB Bijan Robinson
- Texans QB CJ Stroud
To see all of the AP award finalists, check out the NFL post here.
The winners will be announced during the NFL Honors show on Feb. 8 which will air live on CBS and NFL Network at 9 p.m. ET. It’s worth noting that these awards were voted on prior to the NFL Playoffs, so the fact that Detroit is still in Super Bowl contention will not help their cases.
