Lions GM Brad Holmes named NFL Executive of the Year by PFWA

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has been named the NFL Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America. Holmes is the very first Lions front office member to win the award, which dates back to 1993.

Holmes is in Year 3 of his reign with the Lions, and 2023 may be his most impressive draft class yet. Both first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs and second-round pick Sam LaPorta are up for Offensive Rookie of the Year, while he’s gotten significant defensive contributions out of first-round linebacker Jack Campbell and second-round nickel cornerback Brian Branch.

On top of that, Holmes has seen his very first draft class expand into likely the best from the 2021 NFL Draft. Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown were named first-team All-Pro this year. Alim McNeill finished in PFF’s top-10 graded interior defensive tackles. Linebacker Derrick Barnes and defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu had breakout seasons after quiet starts to their young NFL careers.

From the PFWA official release:

“Holmes directed the Lions return to a division title and the NFC’s No. 3 seed in 2023. Detroit was 12-5 this season, which tied for the most victories in a season in Lions history. The Lions were 6-3 on the road, tying a franchise road victory record, and the club did not lose consecutive games the entire season for the first time since 1962. The Lions also won seven games by 10 or more points for the first time since 1997.”

In addition to Holmes’ recognition, several other members of the Lions organization were recognized for their accomplishments this week, including coach Dan Campbell being named NFC coach of the year by the “101 Awards” as well as NFL coach of the year finalist by the Associated Press (the winner has yet to be announced). Additionally, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was also nominated for AP’s Assistant Coach of the Year honors.

That said, Campbell lost out to Texans coach DeMeco Ryans and Johnson lost out to Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald in PFWA’s version of the Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year awards, respectively.