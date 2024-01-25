Another team passes on Lions coordinators, as only 2 head coaching jobs remain

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly agreed to hire Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their new coach, leaving just two head coaching jobs—the Commanders and Seahawks—available.

This is a critical domino to fall for the Detroit Lions, as both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn were candidates to land the Falcons job. In fact, according to ESPN’s Mike Rothstein, Atlanta reportedly requested to interview both Johnson and Glenn a second time—this time, in person. However, that never materialized before the Falcons closed in on Morris.

The Lions are far from out of the woods yet, however. Both Glenn and Johnson are prime candidates for the Commanders job, with both expected to hold in-person interviews sometime next week in Detroit, regardless of whether the Lions advance to the Super Bowl or not. There are a lot of rumors, in particular, about Johnson’s likelihood of landing the Commanders job, as he has been identified as the leading candidate from the beginning of the search.

That said, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has already scheduled a third interview with the Commanders, while Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik has already had a pair of interviews with Washington.

The Seahawks coaching search has been one of the quietest of the bunch thus far, but Johnson reportedly had a virtual interview with Seattle last weekend. There has been no reported interest in Glenn.

Per Adam Schefter, the Seahawks and Commanders are both expected to wait until at least next week to make their hires.

You can track all of the latest head coach carousel news as it pertains to the Detroit Lions with our Lions coordinator interview tracker right here.