 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

VIDEO: Jared Goff chant breaks out at Detroit Red Wings game

Detroit Lions fans are so excited for Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers that Jared Goff chants are breaking out... at hockey games.

By Jeremy Reisman
/ new
NHL: Global Series-Detroit Red Wings at Ottawa Senators Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions fans are bursting at the seams for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, and they’re starting to invade every single space of Detroit culture.

On Thursday night during the Detroit Red Wings’ 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, Lions fans took over Little Caesars Arena in the final minutes of the game. As captured by The Athletic’s Max Bultman, a “Jared Goff” chant started breaking out in the middle of the action.

It’s an incredible display of Lions fandom, as the city is eager to watch the team play in just the second NFC Championship in franchise history and first in 32 years. With a win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Lions would head to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.

Ever since the Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Rams, Lions fans have made it a tradition to show their support for quarterback Jared Goff with these chants. At the time, it seemed like a way of sending a message to Matthew Stafford that the fans had moved on. It hadn’t happened before that game, but now it is happening several times a game—and apparently at other sporting events, too.

Without a doubt, Jared Goff is this city’s quarterback, and Detroit Lions fever is all over the dang city. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see something similar on Saturday, when the Detroit Pistons host the Washington Wizards at Little Caesars Arena at 12 p.m. ET or when the Wings return later that day at 8 p.m. ET.

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

Subscribe to PODD

The Lions are one win away from the Super Bowl! Stay updated with Jeremy Reisman through Pride of Detroit Direct, our newsletter offering up exclusive analysis. Sign up today for 30% off with code NFCNORTH30 and a free trial.